WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 31-year-old man from Florissant, Missouri, in connection to the shooting at an Old Town nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police say the Missouri man is being held on two counts of aggravated battery. However, there were nine shooting victims from the incident at City Nightz in the 200 block of N. Washington. Two other victims were injured from being trampled in the chaos.

The WPD says the shooting injuries range from minor to critical, but all victims are expected to survive. The shooting victims are seven men and two women:

22-year-old man

26-year-old man

24-year-old woman

34-year-old man

22-year-old woman

29-year-old man

24-year-old man

25-year-old man

25-year-old man

Some victims did not stay at the crime scene, but they showed up later at hospitals. A couple of them waited until Sunday afternoon to get treatment.

Officers responded to the shooting at the club just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

During a news briefing just before 4 a.m. Sunday, WPD Executive Officer Aaron Moses stated that seven people were shot, and two more received traumatic injuries after being trampled.

“At this point, we don’t have any fatalities. We have one critical injury. The rest are all being treated. Everybody is being treated at an area hospital,” said Moses.

Dispatchers initially stated that emergency crews were treating at least five people at the scene, including four people who were critically injured and one more that received non-life-threatening injuries. They say two more individuals went to the hospital and reported injuries from the incident, both believed to be non-life threatening.

After the initial shooting, dispatchers confirmed one person was arrested for allegedly driving into the crime scene, but there were no injuries reported from that incident. Police said that person was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

KSN crews on the scene at City Nightz Old Town reported a large police presence. Washington Street was shut down between 2nd Street and either Douglas Avenue or 1st Street, according to Moses. It was back open as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple City and County leaders made their way to the scene for a 6 a.m. press conference.

“I know people are just fed up and tired of this. People want to be able to enjoy their holiday in peace and feel safe, bring their families to events. And it’s just discouraging that selfish individuals are making people feel uncomfortable,” said Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan.

He later added, “As we continue into this holiday weekend, again, alcohol and firearms do not mix. There is going to be an intensive investigation. We are going to find out how firearms got into this club and who is responsible for bringing them in there.”

Wichita Police said this is the 12th incident at City Nightz this year.

Back in May, Wichita Police responded to a drive-by shooting near City Nightz. Police said they discussed safety and security practices with the club days after the incident.

“We discussed the importance of wanding people and using metal detectors, having working video cameras, monitoring the parking lot, and other best practices,” said Lt. Chris Marceau, Wichita Police Department. “Whether or not these practices and recommendations were followed will be determined by this investigation.”

Police said during the investigation, they will look to determine if any laws were broken by the club. Police said it can take further action, such as revoking a license when needed.

As part of the investigation, it was learned that at least four guns were used. Police are unsure of the number of suspects involved.

The WPD is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies on the shooting investigation and to identify all the people responsible.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

KSN News does not report suspects’ names unless they are charged with a crime.