ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man is accused of stealing tools and equipment from two Home Depot stores in St. Louis County.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the first theft occurred on March 17, 2022, at a store in the 7400 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police claim Andre Walker Jr. entered the store, grabbed a cart, and filled it with a power saw, drill, and hammer drill. He then left through the garden area without paying for the merchandise, and drove off in a Chevy Impala.

The second theft happened on June 9, 2022, in the 10800 block of Sunset Hills Plaza.

Police claim Walker entered the store with another man and loaded shopping carts with lawn equipment totaling more than $1,100. The two men then left the store without paying for equipment, loaded it into a dark-colored SUV, and drove off. The theft was recorded via store security cameras.

Panus said police eventually located Walker and took him into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Walker, 31, with two counts of stealing $750 or more. He’s being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, investigators are attempting to identify the second individual seen helping Walker. Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-0716 or by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.