Florissant Man charged in road rage shooting

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A north St. Louis County man is facing multiple charges for an alleged road rage shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Michael Blair of Florissant was charged Wednesday with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday on Interstate 270 near Highway 370 in Bridgeton. Prosecutors say Blair cut off another driver, pointed a gun at the driver’s vehicle and fired shots that struck the vehicle. No one was hurt. Blair’s bond was set at $150,000.