Florissant man charged with killing supervisor after being fired

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 53-year-old Florissant man Wednesday for allegedly killing his supervisor shortly after being fired from his job.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday, Jan. 26, in the parking lot at Marygrove Children’s Home in the 2700 block of Mullanphy Road.

Officers responded to a shooting at that location just after 12 p.m. and discovered 60-year-old Brantley Tate suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Tate was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified Christopher Owens as the suspected shooter. They located Owens a short time later and took him into custody.

Officer Michael said Owens confess to the shooting after his arrest.

Police learned Tate and Owens were employed together at Marygrove and that Tate was Owens’ immediate supervisor. Tate had fired Owens just prior to the shooting.

Owens was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s been jailed without bond.

Christopher Owens