Florissant man charged with murder of estranged wife

ST. LOUIS – A Florissant man has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife.

St. Louis County Police said Christopher Turner, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Saturday.

A court document states Turner had a history of abusing the victim. In 2019 Turner was arrested for first-degree domestic assault. The court document states, “he assaulted her, threatened her with a gun and threatened to kill her and her kids.”

Police said Turner went to the victim’s parents’ home on Saturday and waited for her to return. When she arrived back at the residence, “home surveillance video shows [Turner] approach the Victim and shoot her approximately three times.” The document said he then walked back to his car, but then he “calmly” turned around and walked back to the woman and shot her “approximately three more times.” Turner then fled the area.

The woman died from her injuries.

Turner is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.