CLAYTON, Mo. — Christopher Turner, 28, of Florissant, has been convicted of murder and armed criminal action. He was found guilty of murdering Charlisa Turner, his ex-wife, on July 31, 2021, in St. Louis County.

The prosecution provided evidence, including home surveillance video that captured the murder. The video showed the defendant approaching the victim, shooting her two times, and then returning to shoot her approximately eight more times. The defendant testified in his defense, claiming video tampering and self-defense. However, the jury rejected his claims.

“This was one of the most cold-blooded murders I have ever seen, and I am grateful for the home surveillance video that enabled the jury to see this heartless murder and render the appropriate verdict. I pray it will provide Charlisa Turner’s family, especially her children, some solace knowing her murderer will spend the rest of his life behind bars,” states St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office.

A court document states Turner had a history of abusing the victim. In 2019 Turner was arrested for first-degree domestic assault. The court document states, “he assaulted her, threatened her with a gun and threatened to kill her and her kids.”

Turner was arrested at his girlfriend’s apartment in south St. Louis County in 2021. She was accused of helping him avoid an arrest.

The murder conviction carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without parole.