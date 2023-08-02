ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a Florissant man Wednesday for stealing money from a woman in a parked car and later shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

The crime happened on June 18, 2022, near a park in Hazelwood.

Prosecutors said Quintin Warren approached a woman sitting in her vehicle and took money from her.

When the woman and another passenger attempted to follow Warren’s car, police and prosecutors said Warren got out of his car and began shooting at them. No one was injured in the shooting.

Warren’s vehicle was curbed a short time later, and Hazelwood police found a 9 mm Ruger in his car.

Prosecutors and police pointed to witness identification and doorbell camera video as helpful in the investigation and case.

Warren was convicted of stealing from a person, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon – shooting at a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was acquitted of first-degree robbery.

Warren will be sentenced on Sept. 8.