Florissant man dies in car crash Friday

ST. LOUIS – A man died in a car crash Friday evening on I-270.

The crash happened northbound I-270 at Missouri 370 around 6:35 p.m. Stephen W. Weiser, 59, Florissant, was driving a 2006 Dodge Charger when he traveled off the road and struck a 2020 Volvo VLV that was parked on the right shoulder, according to a preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The Volvo was driven by Ben Pino, 60, Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Weiser was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:43 p.m. by the Robertson Protection District EMS. He was transported to the St. Louis County Morgue by Lonning Mortuary Services.

Weiser was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

