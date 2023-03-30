ST. LOUIS – A Florissant man was indicted Wednesday in federal court in connection with a fatal shooting at a local gas station earlier this year.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Bryant Pirtle, 20, shot and killed Devon Williams on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023, outside the BP gas station in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road.

According to court documents, Pirtle was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors said Pirtle was one of two people who shot Williams following a drug deal. Pirtle and the other individual allegedly ran over Williams while driving away from the scene.

Pirtle was arrested on March 22, 2023. Police claim Pirtle was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest, and the car contained $4,500 in cash, one pound of marijuana, two digital scales, baggies, and two AR-style rifles, one of which had been reported stolen.