CLAYTON, Mo. – A Florissant man appeared in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Monday and admitted to multiple sex crimes involving children.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Timothy Elliott, 61, pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree child molestation.

Elliott told the court that between Aug. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2018, he committed deviant sex acts with a girl under the age of 12. He also admitted doing the same with another girl under 12, between June 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2014.

As part of a plea agreement with the prosecuting attorney’s office, a county judge sentenced Elliott to 61 years in prison; in essence, a life sentence.

“These two courageous girls have their whole lives ahead of them, and I pray they find some closure in knowing that their abuser will never victimize another girl because, thanks to them, he will spend the rest of his life in prison,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.