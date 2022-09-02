ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a Florissant man who shot two children, including a six-year-old boy fatally.

Deandre J. White, 26, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison on gun and drug charges tied with the investigation. White killed a 6-year-old boy and also hurt the boy’s 9-year-old sister in a shooting on Feb. 22, 2020.

Investigators say White was heavily involved in selling fentanyl and guns. In a five-month period prior to the shooting, undercover investigators purchased 30 grams of fentanyl and three firearms. White was also spotted driving at least two stolen vehicles during drug transactions and reportedly posted pictures of himself with cash and firearms on social media.

In addition to the sentencing from the Feb. 2020 shooting, White also faces a pending charge in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He is accused of shooting two people and three vehicles at his former girlfriend’s apartment complex.

“Investigators were unable to recover the murder weapon, but followed the evidence and were able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Deandre White was selling a highly dangerous drug on the streets of St. Louis and equally dangerous firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming. “While state and federal investigators are eager for additional information about the shooting of a kindergartner and his sister, the community will be safer because of the joint efforts of investigators.”

Prosecutors initially filed charges White after a complaint on Aug. 12, 2020. He pleaded guilty in May to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in connection with the Feb. 2020 investigation.