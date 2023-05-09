ST. LOUIS – A Florissant, Missouri, man appeared in federal court Tuesday and was sentenced for a 2021 robbery at a local Kohl’s store.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Mercedes Gregory, 34, pleaded guilty in February 2023 to robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the robbery happened on July 12, 2021, at the Kohl’s store in Manchester.

Gregory admitted putting several items of clothing in his cart and walking out the store just before 1:30 p.m. A loss prevention officer followed Gregory out the store.

At one point, Gregory turned to the officer and threatened to shoot them. Gregory then got into a white Chevrolet and drove away.

St. Louis police officers spotted the vehicle at a gas station and arrested Gregory after a brief foot pursuit. Police found a handgun in Gregory’s car, and the stolen Kohl’s merchandise in the trunk.

Gregory was brought to Saint Louis University Hospital for medical observation, but escaped overnight. He was arrested days later in Florissant.

Prosecutors said Gregory had prior robbery convictions in 2008 and 2013, and that he had just finished parole on the 2013 case 11 days prior to the Kohl’s robbery.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Gregory to 130 months in federal prison.