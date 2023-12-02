ST. LOUIS — A Florissant man received a life sentence without parole, along with an additional three years, for the 2001 murder of his ex-wife, Charlisa Turner.

On November 3, 28-year-old Christopher Turner of Florissant faced sentencing after the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, that he shot and killed his wife with premeditation on July 31, 2021, in St. Louis County.

The trial showed home camera footage capturing the murder. The video showed Turner approaching his ex-wife and firing two shots. He then walked back to his car. He then turned around, walked back to his ex-wife and then fired eight more shots.

The St. Louis County Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into the tragic event.