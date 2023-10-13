FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for robbing five businesses in the Florissant area. Kevin E. West Jr., 23, has also been ordered to pay $7,022 in damages. West pleaded guilty in June to robbery and using a gun to threaten victims.

On May 26, 2021, he stole cash from two cash registers and a safe at a Dollar Tree store on North Lindbergh Boulevard. On December 1, 2021, he robbed a different Dollar Tree on New Halls Ferry Road at gunpoint and took cash from a register.

On January 2, 2022, he robbed a Subway on North Lindbergh Boulevard, and three days later, he robbed a GameStop on New Halls Ferry Road.

On January 28, 2022, he robbed another Subway on North Lindbergh Boulevard and threatened an employee with a gun to expedite the money from the register.

The investigation of this case was carried out by local authorities, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane.