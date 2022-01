ST. LOUIS – A Florissant man recently won $50,000 from a Powerball ticket and plans to use the winnings for his wedding.

His ticket was purchased at Dierbergs located at 222 N. Highway 67 where he matched four of out the five white-ball numbers, including the Power number drawn Dec. 29, according to a press release.

The winning numbers were 2, 6, 9, 33, and 39, with a Powerball of 11.