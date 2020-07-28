Florissant mom demands answers after son, U.S. solider, is attacked on deployment

FLORISSANT, MO – A Florissant mom is demanding answers after her son is left in a medically induced coma following an alleged attack on a military base in South Korea.

What makes matters worse for this Alecia Dixon is she is 9 months pregnant right now and due at any moment.

Plus, there’s travel restrictions, so she could not hop on a plane and go even if she wanted to.

She says her son just got off the mandatory 14-day quarantine then this.

“I never imagined anything like this would happen,” Dixon said. “I never imagined that my son would end up in the hospital.”

Alecia Dixon is at a loss for words as she’s stuck between finding out who attacked her son, Private Clifton Hibbler, putting him in a medically induced coma and holding onto faith that he’ll be allowed to wake up sometime soon.

“His very first duty and he get assaulted,” Dixon said shocked.

The mom, and Army veteran herself, says she and her family were excited as they waved goodbye to her 19-year-old son when he deployed to South Korea in early July.

But she never knew some 3 weeks after his arrival that he would be attacked, clinging to life and looking like this in a hospital bed.

“It was horrifying,” she said. “As a mother, I don’t see a grown man lying there. I see a baby, he still my baby laying there completely unconscious and I cannot get to him. I can’t touch him or talk to him; it makes you feel helpless.”

What makes matters worse is Dixon says no one called to tell her what happened.

The mom found out by calling her son’s friend who described the graphic beating by allegedly U.S. Servicemen.

“She said that due to his injuries he had to be transferred to trauma ICU off post and he was sedated and incubated.

Not only is it difficult for the mom to get updates on her son’s health, the language barriers and COVID-19 are a hassle as well.

Luckily, Private Hibbler’s stepbrother is in the armed forces, deployed, and close enough to be of assistance.

Doctors say he has severe damage to his brain.

Fox 2 reached out to the U.S. Army spokesperson in Washington, D.C., but no one returned our calls.

Just moments before our interview Dixon did received this text message from her son’s commander.

“We reached out to the MPs [Military Police] and they said their report on the incident should be complete within the next 72 hours,” the text message said. “We are staying engaged with them and making sure we find out who did this.”

The message – somewhat comforting to his mom, but still just is not enough as she watches her son in a coma.

“I don’t want this to just be a half-done investigation I want justice for my son,” said Dixon.

Strict hospital rules in South Korea only allows family to be inside of the room.

The commander told Dixon they are finding ways to get around that, so someone is there with him all the time.