FERGUSON, Mo. – A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a Florissant mother as she was making her way to work on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Road, along the border of Ferguson and Dellwood.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, claimed that Ferguson police were chasing the suspect’s vehicle prior to the wreck.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the highway patrol identified the innocent driver who died as Alisa Ruffin. She was 56.

“Anytime that someone loses their life on the highways, it’s a tragedy, especially around the holidays,” Corporal Dallas Thompson, Missouri State Highway Patrol, said. “It’s the holidays, and we are supposed to be with family and loved ones, and now somebody has been taken from us.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Ferguson police, Jarrad Dubose was speeding in an attempt to evade officers when he slammed into Ruffin’s vehicle.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dubose, 21, with DWI – death of another not a passenger, DWI – physical injury, leaving the scene of an accident – resulting in death, and resisting arrest or detention or stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Dubose remains jailed on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

“I think this morning’s tragedy weighs very heavily on the individual who failed to stop for law enforcement for a simple traffic stop,” Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle said. “We are starting to see too many of these in the region.”

A resident who lives right by the crash site did not want to go on camera but is in shock.

“We have seen so many incidents right here on this street happen, and it happens regularly. And I’m scared for my life and I’m scared for my children, my family,” she said. “I scared to even come onto my own street. I’m afraid that I something is going to happen to me.”

Someone who knew Ruffin said she was a mother and grandmother, and that she will be missed.