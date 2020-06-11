Florissant officer fired after video surfaces

FLORISSANT, MO – A Florissant Police officer is fired after being caught on tape during an arrest.

The video ignited a number of protests in recent nights outside police headquarters. Joshua Smith was a 9-year veteran.

“The police department made the decision we are going to terminate Detective Smith employment with our police department effective immediately,” said Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan.

The chief said the video from that night showed Smith hitting the suspect, that the officer got out of his vehicle and then kicked the man and struck him with his forearm.

“To say there are numerous policy violations would be an understatement,” said Chief Fagan.

“I feel the same pain and frustration everyone has felt watching the video,” said Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery.

Minutes after the termination was announced protestors began gathering outside the police department, as they had done since the incident was made known. The detective’s firing was not enough for them. One protestor said, “I just look at it as a small token, a scrap you would throw your dog.” Another added, “This is not about we’re going up against law enforcement, this is about bad policemen, that have been police brutality, this is about racism, this is clarifying everything that we need change in.”

The Chief would not release details of Officer Smith’s disciplinary history. He did talk about media reports concerning two federal lawsuits against Smith.

“In one of those incidents, Officer Smith used zero force. He was just present while the incident occurs and that entire incident was found to be just and it was all dismissed,” said Chief Fagan.

He would not comment on the other lawsuit because it has not been resolved. Fagan said the officers involved that night did fill out a police report honestly mentioning everything that happened. The chief said a break down in communications caused him not to learn specific details until days later on social media.

The chief said the other two officers in the car with Smith remain on leave but there’s no indication they did anything wrong. The entire matter is still being investigated by local, state, and federal law enforcement.