Florissant officers rescue three people from separate house fires

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Florissant police officers are being credited with pulling three people from two separate house fires in less than 24 hours.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a call came in for a fire in a home in the 2700 block of Narraganset.

Moments before fire crews arrived, officers Ben Bathon and Jenna Carlson arrived at the scene. They were told that there may be two residents inside. The officers kicked in the door and pulled two unconscious individuals out.

Florissant Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Randy Ray said they don’t know how that fire started but it moved quickly.

About nine hours later, another call came in for a fire; this time in the 800 block of Manresa. Florissant officers Earl Anderson and Kyle Anderson arrived just before fire crews. They were told that there was a resident inside, so they broke down the door and pulled the individual out.

This particular house fire may have started form smoking in the bedroom.

In both houses, the unconscious residents were pulled from right inside the front door. Battalion Chief Ray said that’s not uncommon. Most people head for their front door when a fire starts. They did not hear a smoke detector at either of the homes.

Major Randy Boden said he is proud of his officers, adding they were professional and courageous to go into the homes.