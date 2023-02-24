FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department is investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead near the intersection of North New Florissant Road and St. Francois Street. The department shared a few details on Friday.

Workers near the intersection say it appeared the cyclist was trying to cross North New Florissant Road when he was struck.

“That’s a tragedy,” said Shontell Davidson, a north St. Louis County resident.

She said speeding, red-light running, and inattentive driving are too common in the St. Louis area. Police have yet to release any details about the crash but have examined nearby surveillance cameras.

Brittany Simpkins, the kitchen manager at Crest Bowl, said the cyclist had been a regular customer for many years.

“We just saw him yesterday and were serving him food,” she said. “Telling him to be safe and have a great day.”

Simpkins said the cyclist rode his bike daily in the Florissant area and had a message for his family.

“We send all of our love and prayers, If there’s anything that we can do, let us know,” she said. “He was family to us, and we’re going to miss him every single day.”