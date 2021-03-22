Florissant Police investigating shooting at clothing store

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A violent day at a new store in Florissant left the owner hospitalized with gunshot wounds. 

According to a Florissant Police Department spokesperson, the shooting occurred before 2:15 p.m. at a shopping center in the 12000 block of New Halls Ferry Road.

The shots were fired in the parking lot and some inside the High Fashion clothing store.

A woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother said she and her 20-year-old son were walking across the parking lot to his new store when a man jumped out of car and opened fire. The woman ran. The store owner was shot multiple times, including his face and leg. 

The victim was alert and airlifted to a local hospital.

People who own or work at nearby businesses were shaken.

“Kind of scary, you know, for the people working in and around here,” said Samuel Brooks, who owns a beauty and barbershop in the Florissant strip shopping center on New Halls Ferry.

There are several evidence markers at the store and there is also broken glass near the entrance.

One woman agreed to talk as long as she remained anonymous. She said there were a lot of shots.

“Sounded like fireworks,” she said. “I was across the street driving back; sounded like fireworks.”

Florissant Police believe it was a targeted shooting. Some people were reminded of what happened recently in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Massage parlors in Atlanta. I saw it on the news, so my first thought, ‘Were they attacking salons now?’” Brooks said.

The woman who said she was the victim’s mother revealed he celebrated his 20th birthday last week. She also discussed why she thinks he was targeted. 

She said he’s a very successful young Black man who owns a clothing shop and the shooter or shooters were jealous of him. 

Police have not made any arrests and, at last report, the victim was in critical condition. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831- 7000.

