Florissant police search for missing 70-year-old

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a police spokesman, Neal E. Harris was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 2100 block of Keevan Lane.

Harris was wearing a black hat, dark pants, blue button-down shirt, and tan boots.

Harris is often forgetful and may be confused, police said. He has no official diagnosis.

Anyone with information regarding Neal Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.