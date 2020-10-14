Florissant police seek help to find missing 88-year-old

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Florissant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 88-year-old man who was last seen 10 days ago.

According to Officer Steve Michael, a police spokesman, the family of Daniel Held said they last spoke with him on Sept. 26. He was last seen at his home in the 3000 block of Stafford Lane on Oct. 3.

Held is believed to be driving a grey Jeep Compass with Missouri license plates LD4D0K.

Police say Held is often forgetful and might be confused.

Anyone with information on Held’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.