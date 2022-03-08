Florissant resident wins $50,000 in Powerball money

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, in the February 16th drawing to win a $50,000 prize.
The player purchased the ticket at Schnucks Market in Florissant. So far this year, the $50,000 Powerball prize has been won seven times in Missouri, and this win marks the second of those in St. Louis County.
The winning Powerball numbers for the February 16th drawing were 22, 30, 40, 42 and 48 with a Powerball number of 16.
You can participate in the Powerball draw game every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59pm.