Florissant toddler dies from abuse, police say

ST. LOUIS – A little boy died on Tuesday, February 1 as a result of child abuse in Florissant.

Police said the incident happened in the 3200 block of Cross Keys. They arrested the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $200,000 bond.

On Tuesday, February 8, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants for abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death for the mother’s boyfriend.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.