ST. LOUIS — The Valley of the Flowers Festival returns to Florissant today. It’s traditionally the first spring festival in the metro St. Louis area. This is the 61st year for the event.

This year’s theme is “the Kentucky Derby.”. During the three-day festival, there will be culturally diverse performances, an aerial circus, a vendor craft fair, a pretty baby photo contest, and plenty of musical entertainment. On Saturday, it’s the second annual washers tourney. And Sunday kicks off the grand parade.

Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. To learn more, head to florissantvalleyofflowers.com.

