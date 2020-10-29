Florissant wedding cake business will get COVID relief money after all

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A wedding cake bakery in Florissant just got a sweet treat.

Wedding Wonderland was approved—for good, this time—for a $50,000 CARES Act grant from the state.

About a week ago, owner Michael Temm got a letter from the state that the grant he had been awarded had to be taken back.

The letter said the grant was rescinded because the business did not fall within one of four business categories, including food services. But Wedding Wonderland is a food service business.

FOX 2 reached out to the Department of Economic Development about this and they said they did have to rescind 98 out of the 3,000 grants, but they would look into Wedding Wonderland’s grant.

In the meantime, the community was stepping up. Temm said the day after the story about Wedding Wonderland aired, the phones were ringing off the hook. People were buying cakes they didn’t really need.

Then Tuesday night, Temm got a phone from the DED, and this time it was good news. They said they had made a mistake and the grant was his. Temm said after losing the grant once getting it the second time was even better.

The money helps assure Temm that Wedding Wonderland won’t have to close their doors, but even before he got that news from the state the community showed Temm that everything was going to be alright.

To thank the community, Temm wants to do a cake giveaway day at the bakery. He has not picked the date yet but will be sure to let us know.