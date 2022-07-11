FLORISSANT, Mo. – A Florissant woman pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday and admitted to accepting fraudulent applications for about $828,813 in loans and grants. Police said the funds suppose to go toward businesses that were impacted by COVID-19.

Dionneshae Forland, 51, had pleaded guilty to bank fraud, theft of government property, and four counts of wire fraud. She confesses to a scheme to collect money from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Missouri Small Business Grant Program.

According to police, Forland made false claims on the PPP loan applications from January to May 2021 about the number of employees and monthly payroll expenses of companies that needed assistance. She also obtained fraudulent tax forms, bank statements, payroll records, and employee lists to support the scheme.

Police said Forland received four loans to herself for about $592,235. Her plea agreement said she did not spend the PPP funds for business purposes but on her personal expenses. She seized a $150,000 loan for a company that was linked to her son, Dwayne Times. Forland also obtained two other loans which total $36,600 on behalf of two people referred to her by Times.

In July 2020, Forland submitted four false grant applications to the Missouri Small Business Grant Program but the grants were not disbursed. However, according to Forland’s plea agreement, she was able to obtain a grant for a company claiming that it had been in operation since February 2017. She had submitted faulty information and documents about the number of employees and payroll.

The grant amount of $49,988 went into a bank account managed by Times. Police said Times took out $8,000 before the money was returned because of fraud suspicions from officials.

Forland forfeit profits from her scheme as part of her plea and about $600,000 was obtained from different accounts that were connected to Forland or Times.

Times, 31, had pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and theft of government property on June 9. His sentence is scheduled for October 11.