ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant woman is in custody after being on the run for less than 24 hours for a domestic shooting.

According to a spokesperson for the Florissant Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Woodridge Lane.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators claim Olivia Ingleton shot the victim and fled before officers arrived.

On Tuesday morning, police located and apprehended Ingleton without incident.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ingleton with first-degree domestic assault – serious physical injury, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ingleton allegedly admitted to shooting the victim. She’s being held without bond at the St. Louis County Jail.