ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant woman caring for two children with a rare genetic disorder was charged with two counts of child abuse in October 2021.

A court document said “on or between December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021” the children were neglected to the point where they were hospitalized. Both of them were born with Bartter’s Syndrome and are “medically fragile.”

The woman was aware of the children’s disorder, and she was aware that not complying with medical directives such as giving medicine, g-tube feedings, and regular medical visits would lead to life-threatening consequences, according to the court document. Over the course of a year, the woman did not provide the children with “life-sustaining medications and g-tube feedings for days at a time, failed to show for medical appointments, and did not get labs drawn in a timely manner.”

This caused the children to lose a “dangerous amount of weight,” and they were in the first percentile for growth. They spent days in Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with Hypokalemia.