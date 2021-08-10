Florissant woman gets 14 years in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 24-year-old Florissant woman was sentenced Monday to 14 years in state prison for the Oct. 2018 murder of her boyfriend.

The murder took place on Oct. 22 in the 1900 block of Aqueduct Drive. Florissant Police responded to a domestic assault call and found Demartez Evers lying on the kitchen floor with a “stab wound to the abdomen and lower groin area.” Evers was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries on Oct. 30. He was 25.

Evers’ girlfriend, Mykia Caldwell, was taken into custody. At the time, she told investigators they got into an argument that turned physical. She said she grabbed a knife and stabbed Evers.

Florissant Police noted Caldwell struck Evers in the femoral artery, causing severe blood loss and leading to his eventual death.

Caldwell was originally charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action. Those charges were upgraded after Evers died.

Caldwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action on July 20, 2021.