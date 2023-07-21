FLORISSANT, Mo — A Florissant woman, Tiffany Kanzler, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for her involvement in an incident that occurred in January 2022. During the incident, Kanzler hit a Saint Charles County sheriff’s deputy with her car and subsequently led law enforcement on a five-mile chase.

The encounter began when officers attempted to pull over the 29-year-old near Fifth Street in Saint Charles. However, Kanzler resisted and tried to run, resulting in striking the sheriff’s deputy and his vehicle in the process. The deputy suffered a broken pelvis and a broken ankle.

Kanzler faced several charges and was ultimately convicted of second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, and property damage.