Florists gear up for Valentine’s Day

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Florists are extremely busy Sunday evening getting all of those flowers ready for delivery or pickup tomorrow for Valentine’s Day.

At the Dierbergs in Creve Coeur, florists say men stopped by to pick up food for their Super Bowl party and flowers for their sweetheart.

For the first time ever, Valentine’s Day will fall the day after Super Bowl. Husbands don’t want to remember the Super Bowl and not their sweetheart.

Dierbergs employees say lots of spouses were taking care of both at the same time today. The number one pick for Valentine’s Day is, of course, red roses. Lots of people are also buying chocolate-covered strawberries and food for a special meal. Lobster and crab legs are popular.

The floral manager says they have plenty of arrangements on hand for anyone who still needs to do their last-minute shopping.