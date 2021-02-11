Florists trying to deliver bouquets, not flower-sicles ahead of Valentine’s Day

LADUE, Mo. – The flower business is one of the few businesses doing well during the pandemic. Although traffic is down inside stores, sending flowers to friends and family that you can’t see is way up.

“Because people are more isolated and have less opportunity to express sentiment, flowers are fulfilling that. It has been what flowers have done since the beginning of time,” said Walter Knoll, president of Walter Knoll Florist.

Walter Knoll has had the busiest year they have ever had. Now, Valentine’s Day is here, but they can’t sell as many bouquets as they normally would because they can’t bring in as many delivery drivers

“Where I might have normally 100 to 120 contractors. I’m really limited to about 45 because I have to keep social distancing,” Knoll said. “Consequently, our volume for each day is about half of what we are traditionally and we’re selling out.”

Walter Knoll Florist shops now have curbside pickup available to help out but delivery is still king. And that is where our bitter cold temperatures step in.

“The cold is actually what is slowing us down the most,” Knoll said.

They have been doing contactless delivery, leaving flowers on the doorstep and ringing the doorbell before leaving. But they can’t do that right now.

“When it gets below 25 degrees, that doesn’t work anymore because the flowers freeze,” Knoll said. “We have advised everyone who is placing an order to tell the recipient that they are getting flowers, which some people aren’t happy about, but that way they at least know they are coming.”

Drivers are calling and texting ahead of delivery and if no one is home, back to the store the flowers go until another attempt can be made. It’s just another way they have had to pivot in an unprecedented year. 

“Running a family business, there are problems every day and we are just problem solvers,” Knoll said.

