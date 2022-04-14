ST. LOUIS – Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, owned by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, is looking to open eight locations in the St. Louis area.

The gym said they are “seeking franchise partners in St. Louis.”

“I can’t wait for Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to enter the St. Louis market,” Mayweather said. “Our current success as a brand is largely thanks to a number of reputable private equity groups and strong multi-unit operators who have helped grow the franchise across the country. I am excited to team up with additional experienced ownership groups to establish the St. Louis market as a top-performing region for Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.”

The fitness experience includes boxing, strength, and cardio conditioning intervals. Members attend 45 to 60-minute classes that use smart screen technology to “project Floyd’s image throughout the duration of the class, making members feel like they are learning from and training alongside the undefeated boxer himself.”

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has over 55 locations open or in presale in the United States.