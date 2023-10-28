UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Hundreds of pets made their way to University City on Saturday afternoon with their owners to showcase their Halloween talents.

Pet owners from all over the St. Louis area visited Delmar Boulevard in University City, so their pets could have their time in the limelight, for this year’s “Halloween Pet Parade in the Loop.”

The parade route was short, with the puppy procession running from a stage to Skinker Boulevard and back.

After the march was done, attendees gathered at the stage to see who won various contests, from scariest to best superhero, to the best all-around.