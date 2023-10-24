ST. LOUIS – It’s been one year since the mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

On the morning of October 24, 2022, an armed ex-student entered the high school, killing a student and a teacher and injuring seven others before police killed him in a shootout.

Classes were canceled Tuesday at the high school and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares its campus. All so students can focus on healing.

The St. Louis Public School District declared Oct. 24 a day of remembrance for the victims.

“No one understands what the healing process looks like and everyone heals differently,” School Board President Antoinette Toni Cousins said. “We always, as a board, try and make sure we are listening.”

Alexzandria Bell, 15, and Jean Kuczka, 61, were murdered in the attack around 9:10 a.m. that day. Investigators have not yet said how the gunman obtained the AR-style rifle used in the shooting.

The shooter had several high-capacity magazines and 600 rounds of ammunition when he breached the campus. Police have not mentioned a motive but noted the gunman had a history of mental health issues.

Missouri is one of 31 states without a red flag law, which allows for the temporary removal of a gun from someone who is at risk of harming themselves or others.

In the meantime, safety changes have been implemented throughout the district.

“There have been investments in heightening safety. Our security officers are an amazing group, and we have enhanced that by having more armed security,” SLPS Superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett said. “When you think about those two campuses, we’ve replaced most of the windows and the door locks. And throughout the districts, we have leveraged both our Prop S levy bond resources, but also we received state-wide grants—$300,000 worth of additional resources.”