ST. LOUIS — Some patchy fog has developed this morning. Otherwise, there are decreasing clouds today and temperatures similar to yesterday. Another weak wave moves across Illinois this afternoon, which could bring a spot shower to our far eastern counties, but there’s also a very good chance that it stays east of the region.

Mostly clear skies into tonight, and lows fall into the 50s. We could see some patchy fog develop, especially in our river valleys. After the morning fog mixes out on Monday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will climb to around 80. It was warmer and still dry on Tuesday. Rain chances increase on Wednesday.