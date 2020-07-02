Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,017 deaths/ 21,927 cases IL: 6,951 deaths/ 144,013 cases.
Following lemonade stand fundraiser, 5-year-old presents check to family of wounded Kinloch firefighter

Missouri

WELDON SPRING, Mo. – A 5-year-old boy who raised more than $3,000 for a Kinloch firefighter injured in a recent shooting presented a check to the firefighter’s family.

The family of Aryldia Bufford met Cooper Wallweber, his mother and sister at Los Tres Compadres restaurant to receive the check.

Cooper and his sister raised approximately $3,300 with a lemonade stand.

Michelle Wallweber, Cooper’s mother, said she spent most of the day picking up donations and gifts from several people in the St. Charles area.

The money is going to help with Bufford’s medical costs.

Bufford was one of three people shot at the Applebee’s restaurant in St. John last week.

Her family said she’s off a ventilator and is speaking now but still in critical condition. They said the outpouring of support from people throughout the area has been so important in helping them get through this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Los Tres Compadres in Weldon Spring is hosting its own fundraiser for Bufford. Thirty percent of Wednesday night’s profits will go toward her medical expenses.

