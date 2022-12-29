ST. LOUIS – We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences. Former Board President Lewis Reed will be sent to Forrest City, Arkansas, near Memphis. John Collins-Muhammad will be at Marion in southern Illinois.

Both are assigned to minimum security satellite camps adjacent to the prisons. Jeffrey Boyd has not yet received his prison assignment. Each has been sentenced to three years for accepting bribes from a business developer to get tax breaks.