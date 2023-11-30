CLAYTON, Mo. – Fontbonne University will lose 21 academic programs and 19 faculty positions as officials prepare for nearly $2 million in budget cuts.

The university announced a “retrenchment plan” Thursday afternoon, indicating various budget cuts and their impacts over the next several years.

Earlier this month, FOX 2 learned that students feared the university would cut its fine arts program. A statement from the university in our previous report said “Fontbonne is navigating shifting economic and financial circumstances” and hinted there could be changes to “reduce expenses while retaining our ranking as a ‘best value’ school and top regional university in the Midwest.”

The university will cut the fine arts program along with those emphasizing global studies, healthcare management, communication, and several others.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The retrenchment plan notes that “to assist as many students as possible in completing their degree, the art and fine art programs will be extended until at least spring 2025.” Timelines to drop other academic programs remain to be determined.