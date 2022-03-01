Fontbonne University opens Center for Bosnian Studies

ST. LOUIS – Fontbonne University dedicated its new Center for Bosnian Studies on Tuesday to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s independence.

The center, located in the Jack C. Taylor Library on campus, will preserve historic and cultural collections from the Bosnian War, and its subsequent genocide and diaspora.

St. Louis has long been the home of the largest Bosnian community outside of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“To promote tolerance in our society and counter the narratives of hate and discrimination that fueled the genocide in Bosnia, we must preserve and keep telling the stories of those who survived,” said Dr. Adna Karamehic-Oates, director of the Center for Bosnian Studies.