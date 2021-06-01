Foo Fighters make stop in St. Louis on 26th Anniversary Tour

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band made this year’s list of honorees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony, to be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO.. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour go on sale Friday for their show in St. Louis in August.

The tour starts on July 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The band’s show in St. Louis will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on August 3.

The band Radkey from St. Joseph, Missouri will support the band on their six-date tour. More shows are expected to be announced.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, June 1.

They go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

In 2021, the Foo Fighters will also perform at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Bottlerock.