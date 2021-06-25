‘Food and Wine Magazine’ names Crown Candy Kitchen Missouri’s best ice cream

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ own Crown Candy Kitchen is getting national attention.

“Food and Wine Magazine” said it has the best ice cream in Missouri.

The 108 year old restaurant on St. Louis Avenue in Old North St. Louis is still mixing batches of ice cream in the antique copper kettle.

The owner told the Post-Dispatch that the announcement was a “total surprise.”

Crown Candy Kitchen was visited by the founder of Raising Cane’s Todd Graves and St. Louis native Nelly for an episode of “Restaurant Recovery.” The famed St. Louis restaurant was struggling during the pandemic, but the show and the community stepped in to help the landmark survive.

Graves gives each restaurant featured in the show $100,000 of his own money. During the COVID pandemic, the couple wasn’t able to pay themselves and they’ve been using their personal savings to keep staff employed.

On September 23, 2020, Crown Candy Kitchen posted on Facebook letting customers know that they were struggling.

“Sadly this is our reality right now. We can’t remember the last time we had a good line for lunch. These are definitely trying times and we are reaching out for your support. Come down and see us for lunch! We have dine in or carry out. Also stay tuned for our online candy store – it’s going to be opening back up soon,” the post said.

The post got over a million views and St. Louisans showed their love for the lunch spot immediately.

In the three days after the post, owner Andy Karandzieff estimated he served more than 3,000 people.

Restaurant Recovery can be seen on Discovery Plus And Amazon Prime.