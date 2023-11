ST. LOUIS – Today, a food drive is being held to commemorate the memory of fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2016. Yesterday marked what would have been his birthday.

The nonprofit organization “Mustache March for PD” is currently accepting donations of canned goods and non-perishable items. You are welcome to drop off food items at Alton Physical Therapy, which is situated on College Ave. in Alton, between 9 pm and noon today.