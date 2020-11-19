Food drive shares special connection with family of slain St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS – It’s not uncommon to find collection bins throughout the St. Louis area this time of year. But one food drive carries special meaning in 2020.

The “Giving Back Food, Family and Love” event honors the legacy of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon. Bohannon, 29, was shot and killed while responding to a call August 29.

The event is a partnership between the FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy Alumni Association and the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

The FBISTLCA Alumni Association recently contacted the Bohannon family, board member Peter Smith said.

Smith said the FBI’s national office directed the St. Louis branch to ask the Bohannon family what assistance might need.

The answer, he said, was a thoughtful request.

“They could have asked us to do something for them personally, but they didn’t. They simply asked us to do something to serve those in need,” he said. “And that’s what makes it so meaningful. Is that just as Officer Bohannon served in life and sacrificed his all for the community, this is, we think, a way he would approve of, to continue to serve the community in his memory.”

Bohannon was more than a police officer. He was a devoted husband and loving father to three children. Family and faith were key parts of his life.

He was also dedicated to serving his community, Smith said. Smith hopes the St. Louis area honors Bohannon’s service and donates items for the food drive – as a way to help St. Louisans, and to fulfill the family’s special request.

The food drive runs through Tuesday, November 24.

For a list of drop-off sites, visit http://fbistlcaaa.org

Monetary donations can also be made in Officer Bohannon’s name. Donate directly the St. Louis Area Food Bank dedicated to Officer Bohannon.