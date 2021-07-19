Food Hall at City Foundry STL to open in August

ST. LOUIS– The Food Hall at City Foundry STL will open its doors on Wednesday, August 11. There will be 11 kitchens to start.

The City Foundry STL will include restaurants, entertainment space, shops, offices, and more. It will be located in Midtown St. Louis. Fresh Thyme Market is also expected to open in the future.

The Food Hall is the flagship attraction. There is space for nine more kitchens. James Beard winner Gerard Craft’s Niche Group will also open The Kitchen Bar. It will be at the center of the space and serve as a neighborhood bar for the surrounding community.

The Kitchen Bar will feature a large metal tank recovered from the historic foundry. It has been repurposed to serve as a central tap system for over eight local beers at the 28-seat bar.

The 11 initial kitchens are Good Day, Kalbi Taco Shack, Turmeric Street Style, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Buenos Aires Cafe, Press Waffle Co., Hello Poke, and Poptimism STL. There will also be two new kitchen concepts, Sub Division Sandwich Co. and Chez Ali.

The restaurants will serve a wide variety of cuisines, including dishes from Senegal (Chez Ali), India (Turmeric Street Style), Argentina (Buenos Aires Cafe), and Asian Fusion (Kalbi Taco Shack).

You can learn more about the City Foundry STL by visiting their website at www.cityfoundrystl.com.