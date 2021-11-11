Food Outreach launches pilot program to support local veterans

ST. LOUIS – Food Outreach in St. Louis is now providing nutritional support to local veterans diagnosed with uncontrolled diabetes and living in distressed circumstances.

Veterans have a higher risk of diabetes than the general population. Food Outreach’s new program is supported nationally by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and locally through the Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis.

Veterans must meet elibibility requirements, including having an A1C blood sugar level of 8 or greater and be living at or below 300% of the 2021 Federal Poverty Level for an individual.

Qualifying veterans will receive up to two free meals a day that are healthy and made from scratch.

Food Outreach and the St. Louis VA are hoping to expand the program to more eligible veterans struggling with uncontrolled diabetes. Food Outreach will continue to serve families struggling with HIV/Aids and cancer.

To sign up, contact Julie Lock at 314-710-5531 to get set up with a dietitian.