Food Outreach’s virtual canned food drive continues until New Year’s Eve

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Many people are still relying on help for supplies this year.

Food Outreach receives thousands of canned and packaged food items during the fall, winter, and holiday seasons. 

This year because of COVID, their canned food drive is going virtual.

Food Outreach wants to ensure safe social distancing by allowing people to have friendly competitions online to help those in need. They’ve already provided more than 200,000 pounds of food to more than 1,200 people living with hunger and HIV or cancer during the pandemic.

The virtual canned food drive is going on through December 31.

Click here to get involved.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News