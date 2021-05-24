Food Truck Friday returns soon to Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS – Sauce Magazine’s Food Truck Friday will return June 11 in Tower Grove Park.
More than 20 food trucks will be hanging out on Fridays in the park. The list of participating food trucks is not yet available, but the magazine is officially partnering with multiple drink vendors. Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., Noboleis Vineyards, and Narwhal’s Crafted are all on board.
The Friday event will also have a different local band playing.
Below are the dates and times:
- June 11, 4-8
- June 25, 4-8
- July 9, 4-8
- July 23, 4-8
- August 13, 4-8
- September 3, 4-7:30
- September 17, 4-7:30
- October 1, 3-7
